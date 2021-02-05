US FDA gears up for rapid review of potential Covid-19 booster shots

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The US Food and Drug Administration is planning a rapid review process for quick turnaround of new Covid-19 booster shots if variants of the coronavirus emerge against which the vaccines do not provide protection, the agency's top official said on Thursday.
Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA, said that if new variants of the coronavirus emerge that require booster shots or changes to vaccines, the agency will not require the type of large trials that were required for emergency use authorisation or approval.
The agency plans to issue a proposal on the process for public comment in a few weeks, she said during a press briefing. That process will likely require safety information as well as,if possible, the convening of an outside committee of experts to review the booster shot.
Both Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SEas well as Moderna Inc, whose vaccines have been authorised for emergency use in the United States, have said they are preparing for the possibility that variants willemerge that could require a booster shot.
The current vaccines still provide adequate protection against existing variants of concern, Woodcock said. A variant in the U.K. has been found to be more transmissible while some vaccines have been found to be less effective against variants that emerged in South Africa and Brazil.
Settling on a regulatory process will help the FDA move quickly if needed, she said.
"If the virus changes, we are getting prepared for that,"Woodcock said.
The threshold for deciding on whether a new vaccine is needed has not yet been determined. Countries must build surveillance measures to find variants of concerns, and then scientists must agree upon at what point a variant has strayed too far from the unaltered virus and requires a new vaccine.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...