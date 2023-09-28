Leading digital solutions company UST has increased its involvement in the retail technology market by investing an undisclosed amount of funds in global supply chain leader Bricz. A UST spokesperson said this strengthens the mutual relationship ‘aimed at long-term success,’ and will empower the two to better meet emerging client needs.

The investment allows UST to offer greater support for configuration and implementation of supply chain applications in critical areas such as warehouse management, transportation management and omnichannel commerce. It will further develop supply chain capabilities to meet needs of its growing customer base while assisting Bricz’s efforts to grow at scale.

Supply chain consulting

The companies hope to expand involvement in the supply chain consulting landscape and offer additional supply chain-oriented solutions. Each company will leverage its strengths to build powerful solutions for full lifecycle digital transformation, offering both depth and scale for successful supply chain innovation in a post-pandemic business climate, the spokesperson said.

Together, they will help customers navigate supply chain transformation, providing guidance in areas including process improvement, technology enablement, predictive fulfilment and optimisation. Leveraging deep solution design and expertise in supply chain planning, execution and robotics, they will help end-customers accelerate project results.

Seeking out partner

Jonathan Colehower, Global Supply Chain Strategy Practice Lead, said UST is committed to guiding successful digital transformation. “As we expand operations in the retail sector, we sought out a partner focused on supply chain transformation. We are excited about expanding our relationship with Bricz which is well positioned to help accelerate our digital transformation efforts for retail customers as we modernise data, processes and technology for supply chains,” he added.

Ram Gopalakrishnan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bricz, said UST’s commitment to Bricz is a clear indication that it is on the right path to serving the market and delivering innovative supply chain solutions for our customers. The partnership will allow Bricz to quickly scale offerings and deliver on its vision for the future of supply chain management, he noted.

