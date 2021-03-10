Utility vehicles drive auto sales in February: SIAM data

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The utility vehicles (UVs) segment, with a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of more than 45 per cent, has driven the total passenger vehicles wholesales in the domestic market in February, the latest monthly report by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.
According to the industry body, the wholesales of UVs grew at 1,14,350 units during the month compared with 78,674 units in the corresponding month last year. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India with Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Motor with Creta and Venue, Kia Motors with Seltos and Sonet, Tata Motors with the Harrier and Nexon. Mahindra & Mahindra with Thar and MG Motor with the Hector, have again led the UVs segment growth.
According to the data, the UVs sales have also led the total passenger vehicles sales to grow at 18 per cent YoY to 2,81,380 units during February compared with 2,38,622 units in February 2020.
“In the month of February, 2.81 lakh passenger vehicles were sold, clocking a CAGR growth of 3.29 per cent over the previous highest sales in the month of February, in the year 2018 at 2.55 lakh units, while in February 2020 the total sales were 2.39 lakh,” Rajesh Menon, Director-General, SIAM, said.
In the two-wheelers segment, both scooters and motorcycles sales saw double-digit growth. While scooter sales grew at 4,64,744 units (against 4,22,168 units), the motorcycle sales grew at 9,10,323 units (against 8,16,679 units) in February.
“As far as two-wheelers are concerned 14.27 lakh units were sold in February, which results in a de-growth of (-) 5.41 per cent CAGR from the previous highest sales in the month of February, in the year 2018 of 16.86 lakh, while in February 2020, the sales of two-wheelers were 12.95 lakh units,” Menon said.
He further said that the total passenger vehicle sales from April to February period were still below 2015-16 levels and for two-wheelers it is below 2014-15 levels.
“Sales of three-wheelers continued to suffer a de-growth of (-)33.82 per cent, compared to February 2020, primarily on account of lower off-take of passenger three-wheelers. Supply chain challenges, including rising price of steel, unavailability of semi-conductors and higher container charges, continue to be obstacles in smooth functioning of the industry,” Menon added.
The grand total of all vehicles (across categories) put together has grown by more than 10 per cent at 17,35,584 units during the month against 12,94,787 units in February last year, the SIAM data showed.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...