V-Guard launches Aikido NXT air coolers

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on March 31, 2021

V-Guard Industries Limited today launched the Aikido NXT Air Coolers, a next-generation air coolers.

The Aikido NXT comes with a full-functional remote which offers complete control. It has features like Smart Humidity Control, Smart Sleep Mode, Smart Memory Function and Low Water Level Alarm. Aikido NXT is a next-gen smart air cooler, designed to provide a long and uninterrupted sleep, in the summer heat, a press release said.

Aikido NXT comes with extra thick antifungal cellulose honeycomb cooling pads for better cooling. The product is also equipped with strong castor wheels to move the cooler in your home with ease.

The product comes in various capacities such as: 85L, 70L, 50L, 30L and 25L for various cooling needs and requirements.

Mithun K Chittilappilly, company MD, said: “It has been the endeavor of V-Guard to strive continuously to delight our consumers with thoughtful products and experiences. The Aikido NXT was designed keeping in mind consumer’s hassle of waking up in the middle of the night and refilling the cooler water tank. Aikido NXT comes with features like extra-thick cooling pads, higher tank capacity, remote operation, etc. ensuring our discerning consumers have a peaceful, uninterrupted sleep.”

Published on March 31, 2021

V-Guard Industries Ltd
