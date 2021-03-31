V-Guard launches Aikido NXT air coolers

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
V-Guard Industries Limited today launched the Aikido NXT Air Coolers, a next-generation air coolers.
The Aikido NXT comes with a full-functional remote which offers complete control. It has features like Smart Humidity Control, Smart Sleep Mode, Smart Memory Function and Low Water Level Alarm. Aikido NXT is a next-gen smart air cooler, designed to provide a long and uninterrupted sleep, in the summer heat, a press release said.
Aikido NXT comes with extra thick antifungal cellulose honeycomb cooling pads for better cooling. The product is also equipped with strong castor wheels to move the cooler in your home with ease.
The product comes in various capacities such as: 85L, 70L, 50L, 30L and 25L for various cooling needs and requirements.
Mithun K Chittilappilly, company MD, said: “It has been the endeavor of V-Guard to strive continuously to delight our consumers with thoughtful products and experiences. The Aikido NXT was designed keeping in mind consumer’s hassle of waking up in the middle of the night and refilling the cooler water tank. Aikido NXT comes with features like extra-thick cooling pads, higher tank capacity, remote operation, etc. ensuring our discerning consumers have a peaceful, uninterrupted sleep.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...