V Guard posts 15% growth in PAT in Q2

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on October 28, 2021

Growth has been across all categories

Electrical appliances maker V-Guard Industries reported a 15 per cent growth in consolidated PAT for the second quarter of FY22 at ₹59.40 crore from ₹51.62 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The growth has been broad based, across all categories. Sharp increases in input costs have had some impact on gross margins, the company said in a release.

The company clocked 46 per cent growth in net revenue during Q2FY22.

Mithun K.Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd, said, “This quarter saw a recovery from the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 during which the South and East regions were more affected. The sharp increase in input costs has had some impact on gross margins.”

