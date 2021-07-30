V Guard Q1 revenue up 38% at Rs 565 cr

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Electrical appliances maker V-Guard Industries has reported a 38 per cent growth in net revenue during the first quarter of FY 2021-22. Consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 565.2 crore compared to that in the corresponding period of the previous year (Rs 408 crore).
Consolidated PAT for the quarter was Rs 25.5 crore, a growth of 602 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year (Rs 3.6 crore). The gross margin improved by 3.8 per cent during the April-June quarter and the electrical and durables segments performed well.
Mithun. K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd said: “The second wave of Covid-19 was more severe and our stronger markets went through extended closures, impacting consumer demand. Our manufacturing units in Sikkim were also impacted due to lockdowns. In the context of demand constraints, our electricals and durables segments have performed well. Commodity cost inflation has been significant in recent months. While we have been able to offset a major part of it, some more pricing actions are being planned. We expect the business to bounce back strongly in the coming quarters”.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...