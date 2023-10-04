V-Guard, the electricals, electronics and home appliances major, has unveiled its premium BLDC high-speed fan called Insight-G.

The fan industry is pegged at Rs 12,000 crore approximately and is growing at a CAGR of 8-9 per cent. The BLDC segment, valued at Rs 1,500 crore (LY), is growing at a CAGR of 45 per cent in the ceiling segment. There is also a growing shift to the BLDC segment from conventional induction fans.

The Insight-G BLDC fan is available in 12 vibrant colours, including a wood finish, and has a 5-star rating.

Ramachandran V, Director & COO, V-Guard Industries Ltd, said the Insight G is a meticulously crafted fan produced at its factory at Roorkee, Haridwar. IoT/smart variants catering to a diverse customer base would also be introduced.

