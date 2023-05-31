Vadilal Dairy reported that its net loss widened to ₹84.45 lakh in the quarter ended March 2023, from ₹16.92 lakh in the year-earlier period. Total revenue grew to ₹8.71 crore from ₹6.83 crore.

Net loss for FY23 widened to ₹88.1 lakh from ₹1.52 crore. Total revenue grew to ₹29.17 crore against ₹18.22 crore.

Vadilal Dairy International Ltd. produces vegetarian desserts, including ice creams and frozen traditional Indian dessert, frozen vegetables and ready-to-eat snacks, curries and breads. Vadilal Dairy International caters to both the domestic and export markets.