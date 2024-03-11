VAV Lipids, maker of lipid ingredients which are used in mRNA vaccines among other products, has forayed into Latin America.

The company will supply its high-purity lipid ingredients to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetics manufacturers through local distributors in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Colombia, a note from the company said.

The Mumbai-based VAV Lipids is among the world’s leading manufacturer of phospholipids and lecithins. The biopharmaceutical company makes plant phospholipids (LECIVA), egg phospholipids (LIPOVA), synthetic phospholipids, and neutral lipids. It’s other products include APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and specialty proteins.

VAV’s phospholipids and lecithins are functional ingredients in developing novel drugs and biologics delivery systems (NDDS). Pharmaceutical companies use these lipids to create multiple projects in drugs and biologics delivery. These include applications in developing vaccines, anesthesia and formulations, cancer therapy based on liposomes, and novel drug delivery systems for treating several diseases. The products are also used in skincare, personal care and hair care products, the company said.

Arun Kedia, Managing Director of VAV Lipids, said, “The Latin American market is huge and presently underserved as there are very few lipid manufacturers worldwide. The potential for VAV’s products in the Latin American market is estimated at over $50 million.” Presently, VAV Lipids exports 80 percent of its products to North America, Europe, and Asia.

VAV Lipids will introduce its entire range of products through the company’s distribution network in Latin America., the company said, besides providing technical and marketing training to its distributors.

