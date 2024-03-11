Competition Commission of India’s former Economic Advisor Payal Malik, who was helming the Economics Division of CCI till November last year, has joined Los Angeles headquartered EconONE Research as a Senior Advisor.

“We are pleased to announce Payal Malik is joining us as a Senior Advisor”, EconONE Research said in a LinkedIn post. EconONE Research is a business consulting and services provider.

Malik had held the position of Economic Advisor at the Competition watchdog for ten years between 2012-23.

Malik, who specialises in the economics of regulation and public policy, was the Convenor of the Working Group on New Age Economy and Big Data Constituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for the competition law review committee (CLRC). She was also nominated as a member of the task force of the Government of India formulating the ecommerce policy of India and member of a sub-group of the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL).