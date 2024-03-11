Securities and Exchange Board of India is working on more disclosure by small and medium enterprises that are hitting the market to address issues of manipulation both at the IPO level and at the price level, Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said today.

Pointing out that the size of the issue as well as the free float of the SMEs were small, Buch said, it is relatively easy to manipulate both at the IPO level and at the trading level. I think as a first step we are clear that some more disclosures are needed in terms of the risk factors.”

Buch spoke at an exclusive interaction with women journalists as part of International Women’s Day celebration. She also had an interaction with women mutual fund managers and distributors.

The regulator had the technology to monitor price movements and see evidence of price manipulation and there were ‘certain patterns,’ she said. It would take time to ‘construct the entire case’ and act on it.

“Fortunately, the market has given us feedback and advised us on, what we can do in order to identify such cases and to deal with them,” she added.

There is no timeline given for this as Buch said that it was still in the initial stages.

“We are still working with advisors to try and understand the dimensions, the data and analyse the data.”