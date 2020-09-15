Vedanta defers Q1 result announcement

The board of directors of Vedanta, which was scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider quarterly results for the period ended June 2020, has been deferred.

In a late-night notice to the stock exchanges, Vedanta said: “Due to the ongoing pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances which are beyond the Company's control, the company is unable to hold its board meeting on September 15, 2020.”

It added: “We will reschedule the board meeting on or before September 30, 2020, for release of Q1 results for which the company will give the intimation separately in due course.’

Vedanta had posted a loss of ₹10,286 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on revenues of ₹8,343 crore. For FY20, the company had posted a loss of ₹6,732 crore and revenues of ₹35,417 crore.