Vedanta defers Q1 result announcement

KS Badri Naranayan Chennai | Updated on September 15, 2020 Published on September 15, 2020

Cites pandemic, ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The board of directors of Vedanta, which was scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider quarterly results for the period ended June 2020, has been deferred.

In a late-night notice to the stock exchanges, Vedanta said: “Due to the ongoing pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances which are beyond the Company's control, the company is unable to hold its board meeting on September 15, 2020.”

It added: “We will reschedule the board meeting on or before September 30, 2020, for release of Q1 results for which the company will give the intimation separately in due course.’

Vedanta had posted a loss of ₹10,286 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on revenues of ₹8,343 crore. For FY20, the company had posted a loss of ₹6,732 crore and revenues of ₹35,417 crore.

