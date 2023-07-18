Vedanta Group reveals that it has made strides in securing technology and equity partners in the semiconductor industry. “An official announcement regarding these partnerships is expected in the near future,” said Akarsh K Hebbar, Global Managing Director of Vedanta Semiconductors and Display.

“Vedanta Group remains committed to building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat. Substantial progress has happened to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors, and we will make an announcement soon,” he added.

Agarwal’s tweet

Chairman Anil Agarwal expressed this commitment in a tweet earlier this week, stating that Vedanta Group is dedicated to producing semiconductors and display glass in India and has lined up partners for these endeavors. Agarwal welcomed both domestic and international players, including Foxconn, to invest in this sector, recognising India’s potential to become a semiconductor and display glass hub.

“Yeh India ka time hai. Nobody can stop our country from building another silicon valley. This is a turning point for our country where, with speed and urgency, we will produce for India and the world,” he tweeted.

With the company engaging with over 100 global suppliers and ancillary industries, key milestones are being achieved in the development of the semiconductor and display ecosystems. The Government of Gujarat has allocated land in Dholera for the fabs, and preparations are underway for their construction.

Regarding the display fab, Vedanta Group has established a partnership with Innolux. The company now awaits approval from the Centre for its applications under the modified scheme for semiconductor and display fabs.

Once approved, construction will commence immediately, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister to make the nation self-reliant in electronics.