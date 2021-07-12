Vegolution enters Hyderabad market with ‘Hello Tempayy’

Vegolution India Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based food start-up, has introduced Hello Tempayy made of non-genetically modified soyabeans.

“Consumers in Hyderabad will have access to a new, versatile-ingredient tempeh in a range of ready-to-cook products that can be used in different cuisines,” Siddharth Ramasubramanian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vegolution India said.

Available in four flavours, the product would be accessible on www.hellotempayy.com, Big Basket, BB Daily and Suprdaily. By the end of this month, it will be available in retail stores and restaurants.

“As the plant protein market evolves, we will look at introducing more products and flavours suitable to various taste palates in the country,” he said.

Next year, the company is exploring a plan to set up its second facility (after Bengaluru) in Telangana. It is planning to expand to five more cities in the next 12 months.

What is tempayy?

“Tempayy (traditionally spelt Tempeh or Tempe) dates back several centuries and is made by a natural culturing and controlled fermentation process that binds soybeans into a cake form,” he said.

“It is packed with protein, fibre, and good fats, giving vegetarians and fitness enthusiasts a plant-based protein food,” he said.