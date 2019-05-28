Viacom18 to launch its second Gujarati channel Colors Gujarati Cinema

Viacom18 Media on Tuesday announced the launch of Colors Gujarati Cinema, the network's second Gujarati channel.

Following the success of COLORS Kannada Cinema, Viacom18’s latest foray into regional movie broadcast – COLORS Gujarati Cinema – will launch on June 1st, 2019 as a pay channel. It will be a part of the network’s primary COLORS wala Value+ Pack.

“Four years ago we consolidated and re-branded our play in regional TV broadcast under the COLORS umbrella. Since then not only have we added 7 more channels but also entered new markets through our broadcast, digital and films businesses. Over the last 2 years our regional cluster has grown at a CAGR of 36.5 per cent in viewership and 22 per cent in revenue.” said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO & Managing Director, Viacom18 at the announcement of COLORS Gujarati Cinema.

He added that Gujarat presents a unique opportunity for them and they can leverage their regional GEC COLORS Gujarati’s strong 43 per cent market share position and capture a current white-space in the market – movie broadcast.

Ravish Kumar, Head - Regional TV Network, Viacom18, further added, ‘’Gujarati language has clocked the highest growth rate amongst all language TV viewership with an astounding 36 per cent year-on-year growth. Movies as a TV genre enjoys 25 per cent viewership in Gujarat, a state with an 87-year-old legacy of producing films and plays. With the absence of a premium television channel showcasing Gujarati movies, it was the perfect white-space for us to capture. Not only does COLORS Gujarati Cinema provide for a business case but also allows us to give the people of Gujarat a destination to enjoy movies in their mother-tongue. With COLORS Gujarati Cinema, we aim to respond to the regional market’s appetite for high-quality content while retaining its socio-cultural identity through a rich library of 300+ films and plays.”

Viacom18 forayed into Gujarati television almost 18 years back, evolving from ETV Gujarati to Colors Gujarati.

Colors Gujarati Cinema, Viacom18’s third movies’ channel, will cement the network’s focus on regional entertainment.