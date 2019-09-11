Victorinox to add more Gute Reise showrooms, dealers in India

A green role for dirty coal
Switzerland-based Victorinox, a company renowned for its flagship Swiss army knives, will add another 13 Gute Reise showrooms and nearly 70 dealerships in India by December 2020.
At present, Victorinox has 17 Gute Reise showrooms (meaning happy journey in German) and 700 dealerships (point of sales) in the country.
“India with more than 10 million households and an annual family income of over $50,000 is a strong market. Since the last three years, we have been posting a growth of more than 25 per cent and we are setting our roadmap based on these data,” Victorinox India MD and CEO Colonel Chandoke told BusinessLine.
The new showrooms would be opened at airports and premium mall spaces across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kochi among others.
Victorinox – which sells kitchen knives, chef knives, watches, premium travel gear (briefcases, laptops cases, backpacks and trolley bags among others) and fragrances – also expects its total number of personnel employed to go up to 140 in the next two years from the present 120.
