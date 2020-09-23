Video-conferencing platform Fokuz receives angel investment

Fokuz, a video-conferencing platform developed by Kochi-based Skyislimit Technologies, has secured foreign investment. A US-based healthcare and manufacture company will infuse $2 million in Fokuz video-conferencing app as angel investment, according to a statement issued by Skyislimit.

“As a Kerala start-up company, I think it is a great achievement that we are able to secure foreign investment in the current scenario,” says Manodh Mohan, Founder and CEO of Skyislimit Technologies.

“We have plans to utilise the new investment to strengthen areas such as R&D, support and business development. Through this, we will also create more job opportunities in the State,” he added.

The video-conferencing app aims to help businesses enables remote working model in a hassle-free manner. As the Covid-19 pandemic pushed companies into remote working model, the demand for this kind of a video-conferencing platform has been on the rise. Responding to the issue, the Skyislimit team developed the Fokuz app within a short span of five months. As an Indian-origin video-conferencing app, Fokuz assures more privacy and a secure experience for users, he claimed.

Fokuz app is available across Android and iOS devices as well as Windows and macOS computers.