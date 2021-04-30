Vikram Solar appoints Milind Kulkarni as CTO

Domestic solar manufacturer Vikram Solar Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Milind Kulkarni as its new CTO.

Kulkarni will play a key role in product and technology development and manufacturing, the firm said in a statement. He holds a PhD in chemical engineering and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, and has worked for over two decades in related roles.

Kulkarni will fill the position that had been vacant since Ivan Saha left the firm to join ReNew Power in July last year.

The domestic solar module industry has gained a boost after the central government’s announcement last month of a basic customs duty on imported modules and cells, followed by a ₹4,500 crore production-linked incentive that the Centre launched in April for high-efficiency solar modules.

Protected from cheaper Chinese imports, domestic manufacturers are now betting on grabbing the bigger market share of India’s rapidly growing appetite for solar power. Last week, Gautam Solar said it has more than doubled the solar module manufacturing capacity at its Haridwar facility from 120 MW to 250 MW.