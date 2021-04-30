Vikram Solar appoints Milind Kulkarni as CTO

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Domestic solar manufacturer Vikram Solar Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Milind Kulkarni as its new CTO.
Kulkarni will play a key role in product and technology development and manufacturing, the firm said in a statement. He holds a PhD in chemical engineering and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, and has worked for over two decades in related roles.
Kulkarni will fill the position that had been vacant since Ivan Saha left the firm to join ReNew Power in July last year.
The domestic solar module industry has gained a boost after the central government’s announcement last month of a basic customs duty on imported modules and cells, followed by a ₹4,500 crore production-linked incentive that the Centre launched in April for high-efficiency solar modules.
Protected from cheaper Chinese imports, domestic manufacturers are now betting on grabbing the bigger market share of India’s rapidly growing appetite for solar power. Last week, Gautam Solar said it has more than doubled the solar module manufacturing capacity at its Haridwar facility from 120 MW to 250 MW.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...