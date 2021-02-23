Vikram Solar expands retail operations to Hyderabad

Solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has expanded its retail distribution business to Hyderabad, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has tied up with the distributor 3S Solutions, which will sell Vikram Solar’s modules to customers for rooftop installation.

Vikram Solar plans to expand retail operations to more than 300 cities by the end of the ongoing financial year, the statement said. Till now, the company has expanded its retail business to around 40 cities, with the last addition being Raipur in January.

The Kolkata-based firm’s annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW. The firm, on Tuesday, also unveiled its Series 6 modules which provide power output of up to 505 watt-peak (Wp) and efficiency of more than 21 per cent, the statement added.