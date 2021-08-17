Companies

Villgro, Artha Impact unveils iPitch 2021–Access to $5 million funding for Social Enterprises

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 17, 2021

Villgro, a social enterprise incubator, in partnership with Switzerland-based Artha Impact has announced the 5th edition of its flagship annual start-up deal discovery platform ‘iPitch’ seeking applications to fund social entreprises.

This year, iPitch brings together a coalition of impact investors and incubators to channel its funding amounting to $5 million.

Together, they plan to connect social entrepreneurs with impact investors. This is beyond the 30+ entrepreneurs that stand to win funding. This year’s iPitch Coalition is seeking a wider range of enterprises across several sectors includding in agriculture, climate action and healthcare.

Social entrepreneurs will have access to grants, equity and debt solutions with ticket sizes ranging from $25,000 to $1 million, according to a statement.

The iPitch 2021 Coalition comprises Blue Ashva Capital, Shell Foundation, Upaya Social Ventures, Lavni Ventures, among others.

Notably, over the last four years, iPitch has received over 4400 applications from enterprises based in 200+ cities of India, funded 30+ start-ups and deployed around ₹11 crore in funding.

Published on August 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

merger, acquisition and takeover
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.