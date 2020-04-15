Vinati Organics contributes ₹1 crore to PM Fund

Vinati Organics Ltd (VOL), a speciality chemicals manufacturer, has joined the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by contributing ₹1 crore to the Prime Minister CARES Fund.

Apart from the contribution, VOL has spent around ₹40 lakh to provide food kits, ventilators and sanitisers, the company said in a statement.

To offer immediate food relief and help affected populations tide over the crisis, VOL provided a sustenance ration kit including groceries and toiletries.

It provided ventilators to speed up treatment for patients infected with Covid-19 near its factory in Ratnagiri. It has also distributed sanitisers in Birwadi Grampanchayat of Raigad district and to villagers in the Asanpoi Grampanchayat and Kalij village in Mahad, Nadgaon, MIDC police station and the fire station.

Besides, VOL distributed face masks to prevent community spread of the virus.