Vipul Organics hires industry veteran to head sales

Vipul Organics, a leading Specialty Chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment, has appointed industry veteran Milin Purohit as head of its sales and marketing with plans to diversify product portfolio and focus on new categories of business.

Purohit has about two decades of experience in chemicals and related businesses such as epoxies, adhesives, sealants, construction chemicals and spent around 15 years working in FMCG segment.

Purohit had successful stints in Pidilite, Atul Ltd, Hunstman Advanced Material, Pioneer Adhesives, Supreme Industries, Luxor Writing Instruments, Polar International and Godrej Soaps.

He has a Masters in Business Administration from NMIMS.

Mihir V Shah, Executive Director, Vipul Organics said the company's sales and marketing team will not just benefit from his cross-functional leadership but also from his strong communication and interpersonal skills.

He will be responsible for opening up new geographies and bringing in clients from new areas of focus, he added.