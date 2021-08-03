Virender Sehwag's athleisure brand bets big on the online channel

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is betting big on the e-commerce space to expand the reach of his activewear and sportswear brand.
'VS by Sehwag', which was launched with the opening of its first offline store in Ahmedabad last year, will now be available nationwide through its online store as well and through other e-commerce platforms.
“The brand has been conceived to cater to the fitness and sporting needs of millions of young people across India who need the right material, quality, fit and design in athleisure to go about their regimens, but end up compromising either on quality or price, owing to a gap in the segment,” said Sehwag.
“This is where ‘VS by Sehwag’ comes into the picture, offering best quality products at best prices. The pan-India launch of ‘VS by Sehwag’, through online channels is a significant milestone in the brand’s journey so far. We aim to acquire 5 million customers by 2026,” he added.
The brand has been launched under the aegis of Viru Retail Pvt Ltd, a joint-venture between World of Viru Pvt Ltd and Stitched Textiles Pvt Ltd.
The range includes a collection of tracks, t-shirts, jackets and shorts besides cricket bats, gloves and pads. The company also plans to expand the offline footprint of the brand through the addition of 40-50 new stores in the coming months. New stores are being planned in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Sultanpur.
Jaimin Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Stitched Textiles Pvt Ltd and CEO, Viru Retail Pvt Ltd, “We have a winner on hand with ‘VS by Sehwag’, from a product perspective and need to deliver this to the nation and hence the online foray on our own platform as well as in partnership with e-commerce platforms. We are on our path to achieving ₹100 crore in revenue over the next 3 years.”
