Virtual events platform Hubilo raises $4.5 million funding led by Lightspeed

Hubilo, a global virtual events platform has raised $4.5 million funding in a seed round, led by venture capital firm Lightspeed.

The funding has been led by prominent tech angel investors including Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham, former CEO of LinkedIn India, Nishant Rao, Slideshare co-founder Jonathan Boutelle and Helpshift CEO Abinash Tripathy.

The San Francisco-based events company had started its journey back in 2015 as an offline events platform. It has now pivoted to virtual events amid the Covid-19 pandemic and is on track to hit $10 million in bookings and hosts over 1 million attendees in coming months, it said.

The platform provides an end-to-end solution for virtual events including gamified experiences and detailed analytics along with deep integrations with platforms such as Marketo and Salesforce.

Vaibhav Jain, Founder & CEO of Hubilo said, “What excites us most is re-imagining the marketing stack that will emerge around virtual events and unlocking massive value for key stakeholders such as CMOs, event organizers and sponsors.”

The platform will be leveraging the funding to hire globally and double its tech team.