Vodafone Idea files plea with TDSAT challenging TRAI order to stop premium plan

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
Vodafone Idea has filed a plea with the Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), challenging the order by the telecom regulator asking it to stop offering premium plan.
In November 2019, the operator had launched a premium tariff plan called Red X that offered higher data speeds. The plan was priced at about ₹1,000 a month. This plan was filed with the TRAI in November and also in May this year when the operator tweaked the tariffs. Airtel also launched a plan under which post-paid users who paid over ₹500 a month would get higher data speeds. However, it was only after Reliance Jio sent a note to the regulator on July 7 that the regulator issued a notice to the operators.
In its note to TRAI, Reliance Jio said the offer made by Vodafone Idea and Airtel could be misleading and discriminatory because in a wireless network no operator can give guarantee for offering minimum data speeds. It said that since mobile operators use spectrum, which is a shared resource, offering higher speed to specific set of users would impact the other users in the area being serviced by the same operator. RJio, in its letter, said it wanted to get the TRAI’s approval for such tariff plans before launching a similar plan of its own.
Soon after receiving this letter from Reliance Jio, TRAI shot off a letter to Vodafone Idea on July 11 (which was a Saturday) to not only respond to the points raised by Reliance Jio but also to stop offering the Red X plan until a final decision is taken. Airtel was also told to pause its new premium plan.
Industry experts said that while the tariff plan being offered by Vodafone Idea and Airtel should be examined by TRAI, the process could have been more consultative. “Vodafone has been offering the service for eight months, so it is not clear why the regulator sent a notice on a Saturday asking the operator to comply with its order within 24 hours,” said an industry veteran.
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...