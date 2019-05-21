Vodafone Idea, Hyundai arm ink connected car services deal

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the country’s largest telecom operator by subscribers, has signed an agreement with Hyundai Motor Group’s subsidiary, Hyundai AutoEver, for connected car services.

The partnership will enable Hyundai cars, starting with the SUV Hyundai Venue, with advanced connected car functionality. VIL will help Hyundai deploy connected solutions in the Indian market, with integration of eSIMS with voice, 3G and 4G data, SMS, secured APN service and API integration, the company said in a statement.

The solution will empower Hyundai to locate its cars, enable real-time exchange of data and power a range of connected car services. As a part of this deal, Vodafone Idea will also work as digital partner for Hyundai AutoEver India (HAEI) to manage the connectivity life-cycle of the car.

“Connected cars are set to change the way we commute and interact with our vehicles. It is a true digital disruption. Vodafone Idea Business Services has spent the last 18 months working closely with Hyundai AutoEver India to make connected cars a reality for Hyundai in India,” Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at VIL, said.

The Hyundai Venue was launched in India today with the Global Blue Link Technology.

The SUV comes with Blue Link features such as auto crash notification, SOS assistance, road side assistance, panic notification, stolen vehicle tracking, climate control, find my car, maintenance alert, live traffic information, location sharing, and English voice recognition, among others.