Volkswagen digitalizes its sales and service portfolio in India

Volkswagen India on Monday said that it is digitizing its sales and service portfolio to enable customers with the flexibility to choose their preferred Volkswagen at their comfort and convenience.

The online retail process is simple, hassle-free and provides an end-to-end contact-less experience, the company said in a statement. From a customer displaying interest, to a conversation with the sales consultant up till the vehicle handover process, everything will be conducted virtually, it added.

Volkswagen has integrated its 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints in this process.

“At Volkswagen, digitalization has been the core principle of our strategies. With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers. We aim to provide our customers the flexibility in choosing their preferred Volkswagen product through a contactless channel,” said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

To book a car or service product, customers can visit Volkswagen India’s website and browse through the range of models on display, gather product details and the relevant pricing information. Similarly, to book service products, customers can fill personal details and their requirements online for the service team to deliver the request at the customer’s preferred timeslot.

Customers can also opt for pick-up and drop off services basis their convenience to visit a dealership or workshop, the company said. For a secured transaction, verification will be authenticated through an OTP generation by the preferred dealership, it added.