After Tata Motors, Volvo Car India also asks employees to work from home

Volvo Car India on Tuesday today announced work from home as a safety measure for its employees, taking into consideration the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country in the past few days. This will come into effect from March 17 onwards, it said in a statement.

The Swedish luxury carmaker also said that it had suspended all domestic and international travel from February itself in an effort to limit the exposure of its employees to the virus.

All its scheduled meetings will be managed via Microsoft Teams or Skype. In Bangalore, all visits to the site office, ‘unless business critical’, are suspended until further notice, it added.

“Access to the office remains open for any employee who prefers to work from the office after informing the respective managers. Enhanced sanitation measures have been taken to ensure hygiene at office premises,” it said.

The company also encouraged its employees to maintain social distancing and refrain from attending public events and places during their social hours.

It said that it is also working closely with its dealers to ensure their facilities are hygienic. “Guidelines to dealers include ensuring cars that visit workshops as well as dealer demo cars are properly cleaned before next use. In addition, all demo cars to mandatorily have hand sanitizer,” it said.

This measure is close on the heels of Tata Motors on Sunday asking its over 3,000 employees with office-based roles to work from home. Its manufacturing operations will continue to function as before, it said.