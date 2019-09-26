Waaree Energies expands solar manufacturing capacity

Waaree Energies, one of India’s leading solar module manufacturers and Equipment Procurement Construction (EPC) providers, has expanded its module manufacturing capacity to 2 GW from 1.5 GW.

The company has now upgraded the production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Gujarat to 5.7 MW per day. The demand for solar energy has seen an uptake in recent years with the current requirement at 25 GW. However, due to various policy-driven and geopolitical factors, the Indian solar manufacturing segment is equipped only to produce modules equivalent to 3 GW, said Sunil Rathi, Director Sales & Marketing, Waaree Energies. Currently, a large chunk of solar panels are imported from China. Waaree aims to bridge this demand–supply gap and inch towards a viable indigenous ecosystem, he added.

Also, with this recent expansion, Waaree foresees the creation of additional jobs in nearby villages. Currently, it has supplied 2.5 GW of solar panels and is present across 300 locations in India.