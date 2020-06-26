We didn’t do anything wrong while obtaining license for our Covid-19 medicine: Patanjali CEO

Defending his medicine to treat Covid-19, Patanjali Ayurved CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Thursday said that his company has not done anything wrong while obtaining the license for the Coronil, Livemint reported.

"We've followed all procedures to manufacture the medicine (Coronil). We applied for the license based on classical evidence of the compounds used in the medicine. We worked on the compounds and put out the results of the clinical trial before people," said Balkrishna cited as saying in the Livemint report.

"We have not done anything wrong while obtaining the license. We did not advertise Coronil, we just tried to tell people about the effects of the medicine," said Balkrishna.

Balkrishna’s remark came after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that legal action will be taken against Patanjali if it tried to advertise or sell its product Covid-19 ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' in the state before getting an approval from the AYUSH Ministry.

"Maharashtra government will take legal action against Patanjali if they try to advertise or sell their anti-Corona drug as AYUSH Ministry is yet to approve the medicine," said Deshmukh while speaking to media.

The same warning was echoed by the state health minister of Rajasthan Raghu Sharma. He said: “Human trials cannot be carried out without the permission of the state government. Those conducting clinical trials without government permission are misleading the people and strict action will be taken against them.”

Patanjali Ayurveda has recently launched its 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming to be Ayurvedic cure for treating Covid-19 and said clinical trials have demonstrated favorable results. However, the Ayush Ministry said that facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it and it will clear its stance after review the report submitted by Patanjali.

The Uttarakhand government is serving a notice to yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved for launching a drug claiming to be a cure for Covid-19 when it had only applied for a license to manufacture an immunity booster against cough and fever, an official said Wednesday.

Apart from this, a complaint has also been filed against the company in a Muzaffarpur court over its claim.