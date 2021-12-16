Welspun India enters Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Welspun India, a home textiles company, has entered the Dow Jones Sustainability Index(DJSI).

The company featured in the index due to strong environmental performance and significant improvement in its social and governance impact parameters.

In its maiden ranking on the DJSI, Welspun India’s ESG score was 48, which is over 62 per cent higher than the average industry score.

Additionally, with a score of 45, the entity’s Environmental Dimension score is 75 per cent higher than the industry average, while the Social Dimension score, at 50, is 54 per cent higher than the industry average.

Sharp focus on product innovation, customer centric approach, inclusive growth and resource efficiency have led the company’s entrance into the sustainability indices.

Dipali Goenka, CEO and Joint Managing Director, Welspun India said the company aims to be carbon and water neutral by 2030, obtain 100 per cent cotton sustainably and impact a million lives through CSV interventions by 2030.

Welspun India has a clear roadmap to be future-ready with capabilities to create shared value in the communities, she said.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices represents 10 per cent of the world’s most sustainable companies of an industry that lead the scoreboard based on economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance among others.