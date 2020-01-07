Why the fire accident at PI Industries unit may not impact the stock much?

Deepak Brara: An officer and gentleman
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
PI Industries has informed the stock exchanges about an accident that happened in one section of a Multi-Product Plants (MPP) at its Jambusar fine chemicals manufacturing site in Gujarat. "This accident unfortunately resulted in two fatalities and nine others are injured," it said.
"The accident did not result in any fire or hazardous emissions but was limited to one MPP and has not affected operations of the other MPPs at the site," it added.
Reacting to this, the stocks of PI Industries opened at ₹1,385 on the BSE and slipped further to ₹1,373.45. However, it currently recovered to rule at ₹1,406, a drop of 0.94 per cent, over the previous day's close of ₹1,419.35.
According to company, investigation has been initiated to determine the root cause of the accident. While the impact of the incident is being ascertained, the damaged equipment are fully covered by way of insurance, it said.
Management has been in touch with its customers and has appraised them of the situation. They do not expect any effect on its order book due to the incident, it further said.
According to Emkay Global Financial, PI’s Jambusar plant is a MPP catering entirely to its custom synthesis segment (exports). The plant has nine MPP, out of which one is affected due to the above incident.
"In our view, a three-month shut down could maximum hit revenue/PAT of ₹60 crore/₹20 crore, which is insignificant. It would also have some inventory (15-20 days) that can be used to service exports during the plant shut down," it said.
"We await further clarity from its management on the timelines for production resumption at the unit," it added.
PI Industries had reported a net profit of ₹122.80 crore on revenues of ₹907.40 crore for the quarter ended September 2019. For FY19, the company had posted a net profit of ₹407.70 crore and revenues of ₹2,840.90 crore.
Though the stock could come under pressure due to this accident, "we believe that any significant correction offers an attractive opportunity," Emkay Globak said while maintaining a buy stance with a target price of ₹1,600, based on 28x Dec-21E EPS.
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
It all depends on how some key developments of 2019 pan out in the new year. Ashwini Phadnis reports
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Unicorn India has a good track record investing in consumer, mobile/internet, enterprise and SaaS, cloud, IT ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
The rupee (INR), on Monday, opened lower against the dollar (USD) and faced downward pressure initially. But ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...