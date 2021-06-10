Wipro CEO Delaporte gets $8.8 m as salary last fiscal

Wipro Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte received a salary of $8.8 million during the previous financial year which is considered the highest so far paid by any Indian IT services company to a foreign top executive.

According to the company’s filings with the US market regulator Securities & Exchange Commission, the compensation disclosed for Delaporte is for the period from July 6, 2020 to March 31, 2021. It includes components such as a one-time cash award, annual stock grant and a one-time grant of RSUs, among other things, per the terms approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders in July 2020.

Delaporte's compensation includes $1.31 million as salary and allowances, $1.5 million as commission / variable pay; $5.18 million as other income and $76,000 as commission/variable pay.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji's salary for the same period was $1.6 million, which included, $79,000 as salary allowance and others.