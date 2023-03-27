Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has invested in a women’s healthtech company Gynoveda.

The company was founded in 2019 by Rachana Gupta, Vishal Gupta and Dr. Aarati Patil in an attempt to help women aged between 14 and 45 years deal with disorders such as infertility, PCOS and irregular menstrual cycles.

“There are large unaddressed needs of women who suffer and live with these problems, where Gynoveda is already making a visible impact with its offerings as well as educational initiatives. The strong team of Vishal, Rachna and Aarti has all the elements to make Gynoveda formidable, with the aim of reaching a larger population. This is aligned with our interests in the health and wellness space, in addition to our focus on personal care, fragrances, food and nutrition. This is the tenth investment from our fund,” said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures.

“Our philosophy is that we can solve gynaecological disorders for women without putting them on life-long medication. We can help them get rid of gynaecological problems in a time period of 6-8 months or one year, based on their chronicity. Gynoveda has so far improved the health of 3 lakh women residing in 20,000 pin codes in India,” said co-founder and CEO Vishal Gupta.

Gynoveda sells proprietary formulations certified by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and India’s National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories. It sells these products via its website as well as e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa. They have strong initiatives on providing expert consultation through tele-consultation mode, educational materials through blogs and videos and webinars.

