Wipro’s ₹9,500-crore share buyback offer to open on December 29

Wipro on Tuesday said its share buyback programme of up to ₹9,500 crore will start on December 29, 2020, and close on January 11, 2021.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchange, Wipro said it will send the letter of offer to the investors on or before December 26, 2020. The record date for this purpose is December 11, 2020.

The shareholders of the company had earlier approved a proposal to buy back up to 23.75 crore fully paid-up equity shares of the company of the face value of ₹2 each at a price of ₹400 per equity share.