With 2 big ports, Gujarat sets off race for Tesla plant

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Jostling has started to host the assembling or production plant of Tesla Inc, after the Elon Musk-led electric car-maker opened a research and development unit in Bengaluru ahead of hitting the road in India.
With India’s biggest ports — Kandla and Mundra — in Gujarat, the State is pitching for the Tesla unit.
The first indication that Gujarat will pursue Tesla aggressively came from SK Mehta, Chairman of Centre-owned Deendayal Port Trust (formerly Kandla Port Trust).
“The Smart Industrial Port City that Deendayal Port Trust is developing on more than 800 acres could be ideal for Tesla,” Mehta told BusinessLine. According to industry sources, Gujarat is on Tesla’s radar as the State has established itself as a manufacturing powerhouse for auto and auto components, which Tesla can leverage.
With a plant near a port, the electric vehicle company will to save on logistics costs. This will also fit in well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of port-led development model
Mansukh Mandaviya, Shipping Minister, whose ministry controls Deendayal Port, is an added factor in hard selling the port.
“Tesla will have huge import and assembling requirements. So, locating the plant next to a port, than in the hinterland, will save a lot on logistics costs,” said S Sittarasu, business development team leader at Deendayal Port Trust.
Located at Gandhidham on the Gulf of Kutch, a potential plant at Deendayal could also be the Asia manufacturing hub for Tesla from where it can tap the Gulf markets including Dubai at lower logistics costs given the short sailing distance to these places.
Tesla can take advantage of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of the Central government, the benefits accruing from GST as well as other benefits extended by the Gujarat government in line with the incentives offered to the automotive hub in Sanand.
“All these 5-6 parameters boil down to Kandla emerging as the ideal destination for Tesla whether it want to import, assemble, manufacture or export cars,” Sittarasu said, adding that Deendayal Port will soon make a pitch to the US-based car maker to house the project.
Deendayal, though, is expected to face stiff competition from nearby Mundra Port, India’s biggest port by volumes handled and run by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).
Mundra’s advantages, aside the land availability, are its deep draft and freedom to set rates being a private port. Plus, it will be linked to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).
Centre-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), which had pursued Tesla to lease land in its Free Trade Warehousing Zone, has slipped behind other contenders such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana for the project.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Given the events in Washington DC on January 6, this week’s quiz is all about buildings that house or housed ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...