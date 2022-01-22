Yes Bank Q3 net profit rises 76.8 per cent

Private sector lender Yes Bank’s standalone net profit shot up by 76.8 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal on the back of a sharp drop in provisions despite a fall in net interest income.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹266.43 crore as compared to ₹150.71 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. However, its net interest income fell by 31.1 per cent to ₹1,764 crore in the quarter under review from ₹2,560 crore a year ago.

Net interest margin was also lower at 2.4 per cent as on December 31, 2021 from 3.4 per cent a year ago. It was however, higher than 2.2 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal. Non-interest income declined by 32.5 per cent on a year on year basis to ₹734 crore during the reporting quarter.

Provisions fell by 82.1 per cent to ₹375 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from ₹2,089 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Asset quality

Asset quality remained under pressure though it saw some improvement.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at ₹28,654.49 crore or 14.65 per cent of gross assets as on December 31, 2021 compared to 15.36 per cent as on December 30, 2020. Net NPAs amounted to ₹9,323.34 crore or 5.29 per cent of net assets as on December 31, 2021 against 4.04 per cent a year ago.

“Resolution momentum continues with ₹610 crore of cash recoveries and ₹573 crore of upgrades during the third quarter of the year,” Yes Bank said in a statement on Saturday. NPA provision coverage ratio stood at 79.3 per cent.