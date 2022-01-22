hamburger

Yes Bank Q3 net profit rises 76.8 per cent

BL Mumbai Bureau | January 2 | Updated on: Jan 22, 2022
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹266.43 crore

Private sector lender Yes Bank’s standalone net profit shot up by 76.8 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal on the back of a sharp drop in provisions despite a fall in net interest income.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹266.43 crore as compared to ₹150.71 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. However, its net interest income fell by 31.1 per cent to ₹1,764 crore in the quarter under review from ₹2,560 crore a year ago.

Net interest margin was also lower at 2.4 per cent as on December 31, 2021 from 3.4 per cent a year ago. It was however, higher than 2.2 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal. Non-interest income declined by 32.5 per cent on a year on year basis to ₹734 crore during the reporting quarter.

Provisions fell by 82.1 per cent to ₹375 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from ₹2,089 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Asset quality

Asset quality remained under pressure though it saw some improvement.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at ₹28,654.49 crore or 14.65 per cent of gross assets as on December 31, 2021 compared to 15.36 per cent as on December 30, 2020. Net NPAs amounted to ₹9,323.34 crore or 5.29 per cent of net assets as on December 31, 2021 against 4.04 per cent a year ago.

“Resolution momentum continues with ₹610 crore of cash recoveries and ₹573 crore of upgrades during the third quarter of the year,” Yes Bank said in a statement on Saturday. NPA provision coverage ratio stood at 79.3 per cent.

Published on January 22, 2022

