YS Jagan inaugurates Kia plant, assures all Government support

Print media needs a new talent strategy
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday formally inaugurated the Kia Motors manufacturing facility located in Anantapur district of the State.
After visiting the plant facilities, he said that his Government will extend all necessary support as it steps up production and launches new models.
Jagan Mohan Reddy was pleased with the Kia plant seeing an investment of 1.1 billion dollars and providing employment to over 6500 people now (of them 3000 directly by Kia Motors and another 3500 by its vendors).
He said that when in full capacity, the car plant would employ about 18000 people, this includes 11000 jobs directly and about 7000 jobs indirectly.
He expressed that Kia will soon head towards its capacity of 300000 units and the Government would pro-actively support its growth in India.
The Kia plant, its fifteenth, has been set up on a 536 acre site and has had an investment of 1.1 billion dollars. The barren land has been converted to a most modern eco-friendly plant, Han Woo Park, President and CEO of Kia Motor Corporation, said.
The eighth largest automotive company with revenues of 50 billion dollars and sales of over 2.8 million units expects to cross 3 million units soon, he said.
The company is expected to launch it's luxury MUV Carnival early next year in India, he said.
Mentioning about rapid strides Kia was making with it's new models, he mentioned how Telluride launch in the United States (US) has created a buzz and how it is set to play a major role in electric mobility.
The new plant here has capability to produce Electric Vehicles, he said.
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to ring in the Christmas cheer and retained its key policy repo rate at ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...