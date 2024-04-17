Zee Entertainment’s Board has approved a new streamlined organisation structure proposed by MD and CEO Punit Goenka, aimed at making the company leaner and frugal.

The company has been restructured into four key business segments — Broadcast, Digital, Movies and Music. Goenka has assumed direct charge of critical business verticals, while Amit Goenka will continue leading the digital business, and take additional charge of the international broadcast business, enterprise technology, broadcast operations and engineering.

Umesh Bansal will lead the movies business, while Anurag Bedi will continue leading the music business.

Siju Prabhakaran, who led the South cluster of channels, will take additional responsibility of the West cluster. Samrat Ghosh, who has led the East cluster of channels, will take additional responsibility of North and premium cluster.

Ashish Sehgal will be responsible for integrated advertisement sales for the broadcast and digital businesses, to maximise value for the advertisers with a sharp focus on profitability.

Lean structure

The new structure is effective immediately. R. Gopalan, Chairman, ZEE, said, “The Board has reviewed and approved the lean organisation structure proposed by the MD & CEO, which aims at streamlining the organisation and improving efficiencies across the business. The strong and capable set of leaders identified for each core business segment in the lateral structure, are highly reflective of the company’s deep bench strength and ensure that the company remains well-positioned for the future.“

Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE, said, “Through this restructuring exercise, our aim has been to build an independent and enterprising team led by an experienced set of leaders to drive the company forward. I look forward to working closely with the teams to chart robust growth and achieve our strategic priorities for the company.”

Following the failed merged deal with Sony, Zee has been taking several steps to streamline operations, including layoffs.