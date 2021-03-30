ZEE5 ties up with rural partner network Sahaj

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Over-the-top (OTT) platform ZEE5 has tied up with rural partner network Sahaj to cater to the underserved rural market at scale. ZEE5 will design a special ‘Chhota’ pack for Sahaj customers offering a 10 per cent discount on its premium subscription.
This would help ZEE5 strengthen its roots into Bharat by leveraging the massive untapped opportunity of over 300 million rural internet subscribers in the country, said a press statement issued by the company.
Under the tie-up, ZEE5 will get access to more than 76,000 Gram Panchayats, and over 96,000 tier-III and tier-IV rural locations in 24 States and Union Territories.
Sahaj has access to over 500 million rural customers through its wide network of over 100,000 retail outlets, 'Sahaj Mitr'.
“The limited awareness about digital transactions beyond urban centers has restricted the popularity of OTT content in rural India. The partnership between Sahaj and ZEE5 will bridge this urban-rural digital divide and offer rural customers an opportunity to enjoy premium OTT content just like their urban counterparts,” said Amit Kumar Singh, CEO, Sahaj.
EOM.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...