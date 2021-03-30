ZEE5 ties up with rural partner network Sahaj

Over-the-top (OTT) platform ZEE5 has tied up with rural partner network Sahaj to cater to the underserved rural market at scale. ZEE5 will design a special ‘Chhota’ pack for Sahaj customers offering a 10 per cent discount on its premium subscription.

This would help ZEE5 strengthen its roots into Bharat by leveraging the massive untapped opportunity of over 300 million rural internet subscribers in the country, said a press statement issued by the company.

Under the tie-up, ZEE5 will get access to more than 76,000 Gram Panchayats, and over 96,000 tier-III and tier-IV rural locations in 24 States and Union Territories.

Sahaj has access to over 500 million rural customers through its wide network of over 100,000 retail outlets, 'Sahaj Mitr'.

“The limited awareness about digital transactions beyond urban centers has restricted the popularity of OTT content in rural India. The partnership between Sahaj and ZEE5 will bridge this urban-rural digital divide and offer rural customers an opportunity to enjoy premium OTT content just like their urban counterparts,” said Amit Kumar Singh, CEO, Sahaj.

