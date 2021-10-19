Zoho Corporation introduces new apps and services in Zoho One

Scripting a survival
Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, today introduced new apps and services in Zoho One, the operating system for business.
Now employees can use Zoho Lens in Zoho One, the operating system for businesses from the Chennai/US-based Zoho Corp, to remotely seek assistance and guidance for any problem. Zoho Lens was one of the six apps launched by Zoho on Tuesday as part of its Zoho One suite.
To facilitate better communication and collaboration in a remote-work environment, Zoho Lens provides remote assistance and guidance to employees through augmented reality (AR) via real-time AR annotation, VoIP, text chat and more. For example, if one has a mechanical problem, using Zoho Lens that uses the mobile camera, one can zoom the problem to the person at the other end to understand the problem and provide guidance.
The other five apps launched were Zoho Learn, TeamInbox, Zoho DataPrep, Zoho Commerce and Zoho Payroll.
Zoho also launched three new services – Work Graph, Org Dictionary and Mobile Application Management – and seven major platform enhancements in Zoho One.
“The experience that employees, customers, partners, and suppliers get when dealing with businesses is typically a reflection of how that business and its systems are structured internally. Today, the majority of systems are disconnected as a result of siloed solutions offered by vendors,” Praval Singh, Vice-President, Zoho Corp, told in a virtual press meet.
Zoho One aims to resolve operational, digitisation, and retention challenges that businesses encounter. The latest additions are designed to support a hybrid work model and experience that would enable businesses to scale even in unpredictable times, while allowing easy customisation and personalisation of workplaces to enhance the user experience, said a company press release.
The latest additions are packed with services that bolster collaborative productivity, employee experience, and introduce applications that bridge the distance between employees, employers, and teams, in turn preparing businesses for the future. Additionally, innovations like embedded and conversational DataPrep, Work Graph and Enterprise Search allow users to predict and provide unified, real-time insights from across different departments, enabling confident decision-making.
Over 40,000 organisations use Zoho One. During 2020, it witnessed 60 per cent year-on-year customer growth globally, with the average number of apps used by businesses rising to 21, the release said.
