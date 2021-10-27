Zolve raises $40 million in Series A funding from DST Global

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Fintech start-up Zolve has raised ₹300 crore ($40 million) Series A funding from partners of DST Global along with participation of Tiger Global, Alkeon Capital, as well as existing investors like Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners.
The funding round has raised Zolve’s valuation to ₹1,575 crore. The fresh funds will be used to scale the company’s financial services platform, expand product suite and ramp up hiring and technology. So far, the company has raised a total of $55 million across two funding rounds.
On the basis of their home country credit score, Zolve provides immigrants — working professionals and students, bound to the US — access to FDIC-insured bank accounts, high-limit credit cards, and debit cards, without the need for an SSN (social security number) or US credit history. Zolve plans to become a full-stack financial services provider with products focused on instant remittance, insurance, and loans in the pipeline.
More than 70,000 customers from Australia, Canada, Germany, India and the UK, among others, are said to have signed up for Zolve. The new round of funding comes just seven months after the company’s seed round of $15 million, which saw the participation of Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and a host of other marquee investors.
With the additional funds, Zolve intends to enhance the user experience for global citizens, allowing them to open their US accounts in minutes. The funds will help speed the expansion of the service to more countries, increasing the number of people who are able to benefit from Zolve. Further, Zolve is looking to grow its partner network and recruit stellar talent in the US and India to launch more products and open access to more countries.
“While we intended to start with a small cohort of 500 users, we were oversubscribed by almost 90x from working professionals and students within the first few weeks. This traction has been far beyond what we had envisioned and clearly demonstrates that there is a tangible need for a service that provides global citizens equitable access to financial products,” said Raghunandan G, CEO and Founder of Zolve.
Before Zolve, Raghunandan has built taxi aggregator TaxiForSure, which was sold to Ola Cabs in 2015 for $200 million. He is also an angel investor in over 50 start-ups including Vedantu, Bounce and Ninjacart.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...