Zomato on Tuesday said it has launched a dedicated fleet to service pure vegetarian orders backed by the app’s “Pure Veg” Mode . It added that this feature will be rolled out across the country over the next few weeks. The food delivery platform also said it will continue to add more such specialised fleets to meet specific customer needs.

In a post on X, Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato noted that India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world. He added that such consumers are “very particular” about how their food is cooked and handled, according to the feedback the company has received.

“To accommodate their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode” along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference,” he stated on X. Goyal added that “Pure Veg Mode” will consist of curation of restaurants that serve only pure vegetarian food, and will exclude all restaurants that serve any non-veg food.

“Our dedicated Pure Veg Fleet will only serve orders from these pure veg restaurants. This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet,” Goyal added in his social media post.

“Please note that this Pure Veg Mode, or the Pure Veg Fleet doesn’t serve or alienate any religious, or political preference,” he added that the feature will see a “phased roll-out” across the country over the next few weeks.

“In the future, we plan to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs. For example, there’s a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery.This feature will see a phased roll out across the country in the next few weeks. We remain committed to listening to our customers, and serving our community in the best possible way,” Goyal added.