Google, Microsoft and Amazon invest in more start-ups this year, surpassing pre-Covid levels

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The number of start-ups funded by Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Apple in 2021 thus far has surged beyond pre-Covid levels. Together the five companies have invested in 57 start-ups this year as against only 21 firms in 2019, according to data from Tracxn. And this year is not even over yet.
The numbers went up in 2020 too — FAMGA invested in 32 start-ups last year, a marked increase from the 21 start-ups funded in 2019.
This year, among FAMGA, Google has funded the highest number of start-ups (29), followed by Microsoft and Amazon with investments in 12 start-ups each. Facebook has funded three this year (until November 19, 2021) and Apple has funded one, Tracxn data showed.
Google to double workforce in India in two years: Sanjay Gupta
The number of Indian start-ups that garnered investments from FAMGA this year has also surpassed pre-Covid levels. Of the 57 start-ups funded by FAMGA this year, 10 are Indian firms. This is a jump from the six firms funded last year and the four start-ups funded in 2019.
Here too, Google tops the list — Google has funded five Indian start-ups this year, followed by Amazon at three firms, and Microsoft and Facebook with one start-up each. India’s stat has also overtaken China’s numbers — the last recorded FAMGA funding for a start-up based out of China was in 2019 — Google invested in China’s KaiOS — an operating system for mobile devices — for a Series B round.
The type of Indian start-ups funded by FAMGA this year mirrors the global trend — they are spread across different sectors ranging from hyper-local delivery to e-commerce websites to marketplaces to fintech platforms. The list includes Dunzo, a start-up that provides multi-category home delivery services, Meesho, an online marketplace and reselling platform offering various products, DotPe, a firm that provides online ordering and customer engagement solutions for restaurants, and OYO, an app-based aggregator of budget hotel accommodations.
