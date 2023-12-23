Fuel prices have been a rollercoaster ride globally, but India’s situation has its unique twists. Dive into the complexities of petrol and diesel pricing in India with our comprehensive breakdown. Despite international crude prices fluctuating and recent decreases, India stands out as one major economy that has cut prices in the past two years. Uncover the series of events from excise duty hikes to geopolitical impacts like the Russia-Ukraine conflict that influenced fuel prices. Despite some reductions, petrol and diesel rates in India remain higher than pre-2020 levels. Comparing data with other nations like the US, China, and Pakistan reveals an interesting contrast—fuel prices in these countries are still lower than in India. As international crude prices witness a dip, the question arises: will India lower petrol and diesel prices? Explore the intricacies behind this and more in today’s Data Details. Stay informed about the dynamic fuel pricing landscape and its impact on consumers and the economy.

