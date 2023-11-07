Most of the incumbent MLAs in Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan managed to attend the Assembly quite regularly. Data from PRS Legislative research shows that in these three poll-bound States most MLAs have more than 60 per cent attendance. This data excludes MLAs who were ministers at any point in time.

On average, an MLA had 83 per cent attendance, according to PRS’ analysis. Two MLAs from Chattisgarh, seven from Madhya Pradesh, and two from Rajasthan never missed a day’s attendance. The ones with a 100 per cent attendance in Chattisgarh are BJP’s Dharam Lal Kaushik and the ruling Indian National Congress’ Bhuneshwar Shobharam Baghel. In the State, 59 per cent of the MLAs had an attendance between 90 per cent and 99 per cent.

A little more than a quarter of them had attendance within the range of 80 and 89 per cent. About 3.6 per cent of MLAs had less than 50 per cent attendance.

full marks

In Madhya Pradesh, 14 MLAs have 100 per cent attendance. This includes nine INC MLAs and five BJP MLAs. Congress was initially in power in the State between 2018 and March 2020. After a political crisis, the current BJP government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to power. While 64 per cent of the MLAs have more than 80 per cent attendance (30 per cent have attendance between 90 and 99 per cent), for close to 11 per cent MLAs, it is less than 50 per cent; 12 of them have less than 35 per cent attendance.

In Rajasthan, two MLAs — Bahujan Samaj Party’s Joginder Singh Awana and BJP’s Gajraj Khatana — have a 100 per cent attendance. The MLAs in this State score really well in terms of attendance, as close to 77 per cent of MLAs have more than 80 per cent attendance. At the same time, 6.4 per cent of them have attendance of less than 50 per cent.

While Chhattisgarh elections are happening in two phases on November 7 and 17, Madhya Pradesh elections are scheduled to take place on November 17. Rajasthan’s politicians will face the voters on November 25.