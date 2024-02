The Tamil Nadu Budget for 2024-25 shows that its fiscal deficit has expanded beyond budgeted number for FY24 and is just below the fiscal responsibility limit of 3.5 per cent. While this is partly due to the provision for TANGEDCO made from the Budget, the State is struggling to control its spending. Outstanding debt has also crossed ₹8-lakh crore.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit