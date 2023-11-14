Mines Ministry is in the process of auctioning 20 critical mineral blocks, Secretary, VL Kantha Rao, said. The blocks on auction will include lithium and graphite in next two weeks.

Speaking to media while inaugurating the mining pavilion “Connecting Beyond Mining” at the India International Trade Fair 2023 (IITF), Rao said for mining and processing of critical minerals indigenous technology will be explored.

“We are almost ready to issue the auction notice and in two weeks time it should be done. Blocks (on auction) would include minerals like lithium, graphite, molybdenum, etc,” he said.

So far, India’s only discovered source of lithium, nowadays called as white gold, is in the Jammu and Kashmir at the moment, while searches are on in Karnataka and Rajasthan. Lithium remains a cornerstone for the country’s transition to green mobility and push for electric vehicle adoption.

The possible blocks for graphite could come up in the east Indian States, primarily covering Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar. Graphite is used across industries covering categories like writing instruments, lubricants, refractory, batteries, nuclear reactors and graphene sheets.

Earlier this year, the Ministry has identified a list of critical minerals that include one likes lithium, cobalt and titanium – which are important for meeting the modern needs of cutting-edge technology sectors like electronics, telecom, transport and defence.

A total of 30-odd critical mineral was identified then.

Sweeping reforms were also brought in by the Centre earlier this year and in previous years that opened-up the mining sector for private participation; and also for select mineral exploration.