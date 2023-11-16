Indian consumers are increasingly buying beauty products online. According to Kantar’s cosmetic panel findings nearly 40 per cent of cosmetic shoppers purchase online but only 7 per cent shop online exclusively. “ While convenience is important for cosmetic product purchasers, try-and-buy continues to remain important and relevant for most,” it noted.

The marketing data and analytics company has recently launched its cosmetic panel which will track dynamic transformation in consumer behaviour within the beauty industry.

The initial leg of Kantar’s Cosmetic Panel research found that 42 per cent of females purchased at least one face makeup product in the last two months translating to spending of about ₹1,120 crore. “33 million packs of eye makeup were bought in the last 10 months, 24 million of these were for eyeliners and kajal. The rest comprised mascara, eye shadow and eyebrow pencil. While 70 per cent of lipsticks bought today are still the traditional bullet lipsticks, as liquid lipsticks are yet to become a significant player in this category,” the company noted.

New age technology

K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- Worldpanel Division, South Asia at Kantar said “Cosmetics are on a positive wave right now, and we are delighted to be able to track this wave with India’s only robust cosmetic panel, using new age technology. The panel is a first of its kind where we employ Artificial Intelligence to increase the accuracy of the data inputs as well as for quality checks. This will ensure that the brands in the cosmetic category get real-time, accurate and insightful data to inform their strategic decisions.”

This in-depth panel, which will release monthly data, will track and report purchases made for a total of 4 broad categories- face, eye, lips, and nails with a deep dive into each of these categories. It covers over 3000 women in the 18-44 age band, covering NCCS A & B in 10, 10L+ population Indian towns.