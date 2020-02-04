7,591 MW RE capacity in Apr-Dec

India has commissioned renewable energy (RE) projects totalling 7,591.99 MW during April-December, 2019-20, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Another 34,160 MW capacity is under implementation, Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said while replying to a question during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha. It is expected that RE capacity addition in 2019-20 will exceed the capacity addition achieved in the previous financial year which stood at 8,532.22 MW, he said. Singh further said most of the grid-connected RE projects are being implemented by private sector developers selected through a transparent competitive bidding process. PTI